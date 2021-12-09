UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Come Out Of All Crisis Under Leadership Of Imran Khan: Arbab Rahim

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:34 PM

Pakistan to come out of all crisis under leadership of Imran Khan: Arbab Rahim

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a popular leader of Pakistan who would led the country out of all crisis soon

Talking to media persons at Mithi sit-in, Dr Arbab Rahim said he was grateful to the national media for supporting his protest for the cause of general public.

Talking to media persons at Mithi sit-in, Dr Arbab Rahim said he was grateful to the national media for supporting his protest for the cause of general public.

He said PPP government wanted to suppress people's voice but failed in its motive.

Arbab Rahim said media stands with us in raising voice against lawlessness. He said the participation of a large number of youth in "Kamyab Jawan" public meeting was a clear proof that Prime minister Imran Khan was still a popular leader of the country.

