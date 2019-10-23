UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Come Out Of FATF Grey List In 2020: Hammad Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:38 PM

Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list in 2020: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar Wednesday expressed the confidence that Pakistan was progressing positively on the action plan of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and would come out of its grey list in 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar Wednesday expressed the confidence that Pakistan was progressing positively on the action plan of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and would come out of its grey list in 2020.

The country's progress had been duly recognized in the FATF's September report, he said while addressing a press conference.

The minister said considerable progress had been made on many points of the action plan in a short period of 10 months. Till last month, action on five items out of 27 had been accomplished while the rest were largely or partially completed out.

Pakistan's performance, he said, was appreciated at the FATF's plenary session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress September 2020 Financial Action Task Force

Recent Stories

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

7 minutes ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

16 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

26 minutes ago

Risk management, business continuity a focus at Ab ..

41 minutes ago

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

56 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.