Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list in 2020: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar Wednesday expressed the confidence that Pakistan was progressing positively on the action plan of Financial Action Task Force FATF ) and would come out of its grey list in 2020

The country's progress had been duly recognized in the FATF's September report, he said while addressing a press conference.

The minister said considerable progress had been made on many points of the action plan in a short period of 10 months. Till last month, action on five items out of 27 had been accomplished while the rest were largely or partially completed out.

Pakistan's performance, he said, was appreciated at the FATF's plenary session.