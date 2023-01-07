UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Complete Terms Of IMF's Programme: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan to complete terms of IMF's programme: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he had told the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the government's resolve to complete the terms of the IMF's programme.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he had held a telephonic conversation with the IMF MD yesterday."also explained Pakistan's economic difficulties especially after the devastating floods. IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon," he added in a tweet.



