Pakistan To Continue Advocating Kashmir Cause To Expose Indian Atrocities: Tarar
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that Pakistan has been advocating the cause of the Kashmiris at every forum to protest against Indian illegal occupation and expose human rights violations committed by Indian Armed Forces in Kashmir.
"Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris till realisation of goal of freedom", Attaullah Tarar reiterated the commitment while addressing the participants of the Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal rally.
The minister said that Kashmiri people were not alone in their struggle, the state of Pakistan and people of Pakistan firmly stood with them.
He said August 5 was the darkest day in history as on this day, India attempted to illegally usurp Kashmiris fundamental rights by abolishing Article 370 and 35A.
The minister said that bonds between Kashmiris and Pakistan were eternal which can never be broken by any Indian conspiracy.
He reminded that dead bodies of martyred Kashmiris like youth icon Burhan Wani were wrapped in colour of Pakistan's flag, which was manifestation of Kashmiris love and affection for Pakistan.
He said that for past over seven decades in general and after August 5, 2019 India has been committing unprecedented atrocities in the paradise-like valley of Kashmir.
About military stand off with India, he said when Indain PM Modi cast a malicious eye, the Pakistani forces gave him a befitting response.
" India was not only defeated in the military arena, it was also humiliated in the field of narrative and on the diplomatic front" Attaullah Tarar remarked.
Attaullah Tarar said that the victory in the Ma'arka-e- Haq has boosted the morale of Kashmiri masses.
He said Pakistan's Armed Forces destroyed India's pride besides downing its war planes.
The minister lauded the efforts of Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam in highlighting the Kashmir cause at international level.
He said Kashmir was part of Pakistanis blood and an integral part national heritage.
Pakistan, he assured, will not only continue to raise the voice of its Kashmiri brothers at every forum, God willing, but will also continue to fight for their cause all over the world.
Recent Stories
UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, del ..
UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority are baseless PR stunts to jus ..
UNICEF Representative to Sudan: 'I witnessed world’s largest humanitarian cris ..
Arab Parliament President commends UAE's leading role in supporting Palestinian ..
Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA
27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized
Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle sector
Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority
FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day
Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in ..
India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for independence day and “Marka Haq” events53 minutes ago
-
27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized53 minutes ago
-
Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority59 minutes ago
-
FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day59 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in historic gesture59 minutes ago
-
India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC59 minutes ago
-
Senate committee for urgent measures to initiate Karachi Circular Railway59 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue drive underway in Gujrat1 hour ago
-
IHC dismisses plea against auction of Bahria Town's properties1 hour ago
-
The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) conducts crackdown in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
Kashmir solidarity rally held in Quetta on Youm-e-Istehsal1 hour ago
-
Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP with walks, ceremonies1 hour ago