Pakistan to continue all out support to Kashmiri people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on sports Malik Umar Farooq said that Pakistan would continue diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people till they achieve the goal of independence.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and they would soon get their right of self determination. He said that India could not oppress the Kashmiris from their legitimate right by force. He said that the objective of observing black day on October 27 was to highlight the Indian atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) before the world.

He said that Indian forces entered Kashmir on October 27, 1947 and occupied the valley illegally by force which was highly condemnable. He also condemned India for removing autonomous status of occupied Kashmir by revoking the article 370 on August 5, 2019.

He appealed to the United Nations and international community to intervene and resolve the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people.