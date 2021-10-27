UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue All Out Support To Kashmiri People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:05 AM

Pakistan to continue all out support to Kashmiri people

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports Malik Umar Farooq said that Pakistan would continue diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people till they achieve the goal of independence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on sports Malik Umar Farooq said that Pakistan would continue diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people till they achieve the goal of independence.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and they would soon get their right of self determination. He said that India could not oppress the Kashmiris from their legitimate right by force. He said that the objective of observing black day on October 27 was to highlight the Indian atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) before the world.

He said that Indian forces entered Kashmir on October 27, 1947 and occupied the valley illegally by force which was highly condemnable. He also condemned India for removing autonomous status of occupied Kashmir by revoking the article 370 on August 5, 2019.

He appealed to the United Nations and international community to intervene and resolve the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister World Sports United Nations Punjab Jammu Independence August October 2019 From

Recent Stories

UK court told man accused over footballer Sala's p ..

UK court told man accused over footballer Sala's plane crash not 'reckless'

8 minutes ago
 Global Village opens its 26th Season, with unique ..

Global Village opens its 26th Season, with unique entertainment, food, shopping ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates recognised for excellence in digital cust ..

Emirates recognised for excellence in digital customer experience

1 hour ago
 27th edition of iconic Dubai Shopping Festival to ..

27th edition of iconic Dubai Shopping Festival to run on 15 December-29 January

1 hour ago
 PML-N politics is based on hypocrisy: Ali Awan

PML-N politics is based on hypocrisy: Ali Awan

8 minutes ago
 ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in J ..

ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in January 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.