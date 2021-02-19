Pakistan to continue build bilateral cooperation under CPEC: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Friday said Pakistan would continue to build bilateral cooperation in various areas under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The SAPM was called on by Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here, said a press release.

The SAPM said that China and Pakistan enjoy special relations and these ties would continue to grow.

Talking about cooperation in different areas, Dr Moeed Yusuf said collaboration between the think tanks in the two countries should be improved to promote dialogue among them.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador said the Pakistan-China relations should not be limited to government level rather should be expanded to interaction among the citizens of the two countries. "Think-tank can play a role in commemorating the 70 years of Pak-China friendship this year."Chinese Ambassador H.E. Nong Rong hoped to take Pakistan-China relations to new heights by improving collaboration, cooperation and partnership in various fields.