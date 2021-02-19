UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Build Bilateral Cooperation Under CPEC: Dr Moeed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan to continue build bilateral cooperation under CPEC: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Friday said Pakistan would continue to build bilateral cooperation in various areas under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The SAPM was called on by Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here, said a press release.

The SAPM said that China and Pakistan enjoy special relations and these ties would continue to grow.

Talking about cooperation in different areas, Dr Moeed Yusuf said collaboration between the think tanks in the two countries should be improved to promote dialogue among them.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador said the Pakistan-China relations should not be limited to government level rather should be expanded to interaction among the citizens of the two countries. "Think-tank can play a role in commemorating the 70 years of Pak-China friendship this year."Chinese Ambassador H.E. Nong Rong hoped to take Pakistan-China relations to new heights by improving collaboration, cooperation and partnership in various fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Government

Recent Stories

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

4 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

5 minutes ago

Claims of Spy Base at Russian Embassy in Dublin 'U ..

12 seconds ago

Belarus GDP up 1.3 pct in January

14 seconds ago

1,96 bln USD needed for new COVID-19 preparedness, ..

16 seconds ago

UK unveils plan to unleash potential of Oxford, Ca ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.