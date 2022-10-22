Pakistan to continue building on mutually beneficial cooperation with FATF members: FO

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar says despite many challenges, including Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan continued the reform trajectory and sustained the high-level political commitment of aligning its domestic AML/CFT regime with international best practices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) Pakistan has reiterated that it will continue building on mutually beneficial cooperation with FATF members and the international community to sustain the gains.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar thanked the FATF members and the international community for providing valuable support during the Action Plan period.

He said Pakistan has made enormous progress in the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism domain over the course of fulfilling requirements of both Action Plans.

The spokesperson said achieving FATF targets was a whole-of-nation endeavour. Multiple ministries, departments and agencies, both at the Federal and Provincial levels, contributed to achieving this national objective.

The engagement with FATF has led to strategic improvements in Pakistan's laws and procedures, making its domestic AML/CFT regime more resilient to cope with current and future challenges.

He further said Pakistan looks forward to sharing its expertise, knowledge and experience with other countries to enhance effectiveness of FATF standards at the global level.