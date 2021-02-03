Pakistan to continue diplomatic support to Kashmiris in IIOJK: Zartaj Gul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination at all international forums

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination at all international forums.

While talking to APP, Zartaj Gul remarked that the incumbent government under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking up Kashmir issue in amicable way. She observed that the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would surely succeed and achieve freedom. The fascist face of Modi government had been exposed before the world.

The day was approaching near when the Kashmiris will be able make their decisions by themselves, she maintained. The minister for climate change further remarked that different freedom movements were in progress in India.

About February 5, Zartaj Gul stated that Kashmir solidarity day would be marked with the pledge to convince world to ensure right of self-determination and delivery of human rights to Kashmiri brethren.

Quaid-e-Azam had termed Kashmir as lifeline of Pakistan, said Zartaj. India forces had been occupying the valley for last 73 years, she remarked. Efforts were being done to covert Muslim's majority into minority in the valley, said Gul adding that eight lakh Indian troops could not shake resolve of the Kashmiris.

It was for the first time in history that the Kashmir issue was raise effectively at all international forums by the incumbent government. She, however, also urged upon United Nations and other international bodies to play their effective role and ensure end to lockdown and protection of human rights in IIOJK.