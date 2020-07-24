Pakistan to continue efforts for highlighting Kashmir issue: Information secy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Information and Broadcasting Secretary Akbar Durrani Thursday said Pakistan would continue its efforts for highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He said this while welcoming the participants of the seminar titled "Kashmir Under Siege" organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He said due to the continued efforts, now people had better knowledge about�the Kashmir dispute.

He said it was a privilege to welcome and say vote of thanks to participants and especially Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan, Minister for National food and Security Fakhr-e-Imam, Senator Waleed Iqbal and ex-Minister AJK Farzana Yaqoob and Bureau Chief� Al Jazeera Ahmed Barakat.

Terming it a very educative and informative thought provoking seminar, he thanked international media organizations for covering the event.

� He also appreciated the efforts of External Publicity Wing, PID, ptv, DEMP and APP in that regard.

Earlier, other speakers including Ahmed Barakat, Bureau Chief Al Jazeera, Prof Munawar Hussain, Area Study Centre, Quaid-e-Azam University, Professor Raja Qaiser Ahmad, Quaid-e-Azam University, former minister for social social welfare Azad Jammu and Kashmir shed the light on the Kashmir dispute in their speeches.

Speakers highly praised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for organizing a seminar to highlight the Kashmir dispute.

They said people of Kashmir was facing atrocities of Indian forces and expressed resolve that sooner or later they would get freedom.

A photographic exhibition on Kashmir was also arranged on the sideline of the main event.

The seminar was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.