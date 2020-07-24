UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Efforts For Highlighting Kashmir Issue: Information Secy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:31 PM

Pakistan to continue efforts for highlighting Kashmir issue: Information secy

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Akbar Durrani Thursday said Pakistan would continue its efforts for highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Information and Broadcasting Secretary Akbar Durrani Thursday said Pakistan would continue its efforts for highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He said this while welcoming the participants of the seminar titled "Kashmir Under Siege" organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He said due to the continued efforts, now people had better knowledge about�the Kashmir dispute.

He said it was a privilege to welcome and say vote of thanks to participants and especially Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan, Minister for National food and Security Fakhr-e-Imam, Senator Waleed Iqbal and ex-Minister AJK Farzana Yaqoob and Bureau Chief� Al Jazeera Ahmed Barakat.

Terming it a very educative and informative thought provoking seminar, he thanked international media organizations for covering the event.

� He also appreciated the efforts of External Publicity Wing, PID, ptv, DEMP and APP in that regard.

Earlier, other speakers including Ahmed Barakat, Bureau Chief Al Jazeera, Prof Munawar Hussain, Area Study Centre, Quaid-e-Azam University, Professor Raja Qaiser Ahmad, Quaid-e-Azam University, former minister for social social welfare Azad Jammu and Kashmir shed the light on the Kashmir dispute in their speeches.

Speakers highly praised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for organizing a seminar to highlight the Kashmir dispute.

They said people of Kashmir was facing atrocities of Indian forces and expressed resolve that sooner or later they would get freedom.

A photographic exhibition on Kashmir was also arranged on the sideline of the main event.

The seminar was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Vote Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Event From PTV

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Depp trial sees video of 'violent' Amber Heard

1 minute ago

Iraqi forces free German woman kidnapped in Baghda ..

1 minute ago

VC UET Mardan assumes additional charge of Bacha K ..

1 minute ago

Chairman NHA issues directives for opening Havelia ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.