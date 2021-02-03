UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue Extending Moral Support To Kashmiris: AIG Jamil

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan to continue extending moral support to Kashmiris: AIG Jamil

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed has said the people of Pakistan will continue to extend political and moral support to Kashmiris in attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

Despite barbarism being committed by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the morale of Kashmiris would remain high and time was not far when they would get success in their struggle, he said.

He said this while speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony which jointly organized by Defense Peace Council Pakistan and Hyderabad Awami Ittehad in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday.

The AIG Hyderabad strongly condemned the barbarism of the Indian troops in IIOJK and said that despite killings, torturing, arresting and dishonoring, the India government and its armed forces had failed to crush the struggle of oppressed people of Kashmiris.

Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan and the Pakistanis remained stood with their brothers, he said.

Among others, Director NUML University Hyderabad Brig: (retd) Aamir Zahid, Imran Suharwardi, Yasir Rajput, Choudhry Safdar Arain and Ghazi Salahuddin also addressed the participants of the ceremony.

