ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday assured that Pakistani nation could not leave Kashmiri people alone in their difficult time and all-out efforts would be made to end India's illegal occupation of Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, on the special occasion of Independence day, he also greeted the Pakistani nation and said that government of Pakistan stood by Kashmiri and the country would continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for self-determination.

He said that Pakistan will take up the Kashmir issue at United Nations Security Council and it will support Kashmiris at every forum.

It is good development that many countries have criticized Indian unilateral action taken in Held Kashmir as it is violation of international laws, he added.

The government of Pakistan cannot compromise on Kashmir issue at any cost, he said, adding, Pakistan is giving befitting response against Indian attempt to abolish special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Law minister also mentioned that Pakistan will observe Indian Independence day as black day in Pakistan and Pakistani nation always stood with our Kashmiris.

The minister said that Pakistan was the biggest advocate of Kashmiris demand for right to self will.

Law Minister said, Pakistan has always stated that we want to resolve all issue through dialogue however India has blocked all the ways to negotiation by abolishing article 370.

He said the Indian government's unilateral move to end special status of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a despicable conspiracy and a open violation of the United Nations resolutions.

He said the Indian government should realize that with use of such sate aggression, the movement for freedom in the Indian Occupied Kashmir could not be suppressed.

Minister says the Indian occupation in Indian occupied Kashmir will be considered as illegal until plebiscite is held there.

He said Occupied Kashmir is an internationally disputed territory and New Delhi could not succeed in changing this reality through its aggression.

The minister noted that the national political leadership stood united over the Kashmir issue.

World super powers and champions of human rights must pressurize India to stop grave human rights violation in held valley and make them realize that its malicious agenda regarding Kashmir is posing serious threat to regional peace, he added.

Two nation Theory was right, he said, adding that Modi's decision had brought Hurriyat and Pakistani leaders on the same page.