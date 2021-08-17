Pakistan to continue helping Afghanistan for peace: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue helping Afghanistan for permanent peace in the region.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that the current statements of Taliban about Afghanistan were encouraging. He said that the West also wanted peace in the Afghan territory. All stakeholders should be given opportunity to formulate government in Afghanistan, he suggested.

Replying to a question about Afghan refugees, he said that Pakistan was providing all available facilities to a large number of Afghan refugees here.

To a question, he said that Pakistan and Afghan had learned a lot from past experiences.

Commenting on lockdown strategy, Chief of National Command and Control (NCOC), Asad Umar said the people should observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avert the worst affects of corona virus. He urged the people to visit the medical centers for completing the procedure of corona vaccine.