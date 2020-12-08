UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Its GSP Plus Facility After Brexit: Pak High Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Pakistan to continue its GSP Plus facility after Brexit: Pak High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner in the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Monday said that Pakistan would continue to benefit from the UK's trade preferences scheme at par with the EU GSP Plus facility after the Brexit.

He was delivering a key-note address at a webinar on "Post-Brexit UK's GSP scheme and potential for Pak-UK trade",jointly organised by the Pakistan High Commission, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP),and Ministry of Commerce,a press release of Pakistan High Commission said.

Besides officials of the Ministry of Commerce,TDAP,and Chambers of Commerce & Industry,a large number of businessmen from Pakistan and UK attended the webinar.

The high commissioner highlighted the significance of the UK market for Pakistan and said that the duty-free access to Pakistan on more than 90% of Pakistan's exports was a good omen for UK-Pakistan future trade and investment relations.

To make effective utilisation of the concessions available to Pakistan,and increase its market share post Brexit,Moazzam underlined the need for a comprehensive strategy,and effective public-private cooperation to leverage this potential.

The high commissioner apprised the participants about the efforts undertaken to address regulatory and non-tariff barriers on Pakistan products.

He also shared his outreach plan to create awareness about the trade and investment potential of Pakistan.

The high commissioner said that it was encouraging to see remarkable growth in Pakistan's exports to the UK and increased remittances to Pakistan during the current fiscal year.

In order to sustain the current momentum,he urged the Pakistani businesses to diversify export products,establish long term business contacts with the buyers, develop compliance mechanisms,and acquire certifications.

He said that given the potential of the UK market, products like pharmaceutical, healthcare & PPE, surgical instruments,IT enabled services, processed food and, agriculture products possess immense potential and needed to be exploited.

He assured all possible assistance and facilitation from the Mission to the Pakistani business community in their marketing efforts.

Earlier,minster (trade) of the High Commission Shafiq Shahzad made a comprehensive presentation on the UK's trade preferential scheme for Pakistan & other developing countries, and highlighted potential for enhanced trade between Pakistan and the UK.

Kamal Shahryar,Adviser TDAP,spoke about the issues related to compliance with international conventions and rules of origin.

During the event,Ex-Chairman PREGMEA,Ijaz Khokhar,Amjad Pervez,Chairman JumpStart Pakistan,and Atta ul Haq,Secretary General,Pakistan-Britain Business Council shared their views and gave proposals for expansion of UK-Pakistan trade and economic ties in the post Brexit period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture United Kingdom Brexit Market Commerce Post Event All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

2 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

19 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs, Tesla's Musk eye post-pandemic offi ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.