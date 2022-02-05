UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue Its Political, Moral Support To Kashmiris: Shafqat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan to continue its political, moral support to Kashmiris: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood Saturday said Pakistan would continue extending its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris struggling for independence from Indian occupation.

The minister, in a statement, today the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed in Pakistan to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The whole Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters who braving Indian brutalities, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had vigorously presented the case of Kashmiris for independence to the world.

He said the Kashmiri people had made a new history with their blood for achieving their right to self-determination. Pakistan had always raised its voice against state coercion and human rights violations in the IIOJK, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood said it was a matter of concern that the world conscience had not awakened despite persistent oppression against the people of occupied Kashmir by Indian forces.

