Pakistan To Continue Its Political, Moral Support To Kashmiris: Mir Sikander

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Revenue Minister Mir Sikander Khan Umrani on Friday said that Pakistan would continue extending its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

He expressed these views while talking to APP, on the occasion of Youm-e-Isthsaal to mark the completion of three years of Indian military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said every individual of Balochistan paid tribute to Kashmiris, rendering sacrifices in their struggle for independence from Indian occupation.

He said Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris and would raise voice on every international platform for their right to self-determination.

The provincial minister said today the whole nation and Kashmiris across the world were observing Youm-e-Istehsal against the illegal revoking of IIOJK special status.

He called upon the international community to take notice of the plight of the Kashmiri people and play their role in solving Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

