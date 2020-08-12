UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue Its Reconciliatory Role For Afghan Peace: FM

Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Pakistan would continue to play a reconciliatory role for the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

The foreign minister stated this while talking to outgoing Afghan ambassador Shukrullah Atif Mashal, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Qureshi said peace of the region was linked with stability of Afghanistan and stressed that intra-Afghan talks would lead to sustainable peace.

They discussed Pak-Afghan relations and other issues of importance.

The foreign minister welcomed the Loya Jirga's recommendation on release of prisoners and expressed the hope that the intra-Afghan negotiations would commence at the earliest.

He emphasized that the Afghan leadership should seize the historic opportunity to achieve a comprehensive, broad-based and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.  Ambassador Mashal thanked the foreign minister for his personal attention to further enhance Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and for the consistent support extended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his tenure.  \932

