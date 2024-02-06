Pakistan To Continue Its Support To Kashmiris Till Their Freedom: Ejaz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Mir Ejaz Azim Baloch on Tuesday said that Pakistan would always continue its moral diplomatic support to Kashmiris till their freedom
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by BSISE to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
Baloch said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris by committing atrocities in Kashmir.
India is violating human rights by committing atrocities on Kashmiris, he said and adding that the United Nations and other international organizations should stop India from atrocities on Kashmiris and take immediate notice of the carnage on innocent Kashmiris.
