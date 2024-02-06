Open Menu

Pakistan To Continue Its Support To Kashmiris Till Their Freedom: Ejaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Pakistan to continue its support to Kashmiris till their freedom: Ejaz

Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Mir Ejaz Azim Baloch on Tuesday said that Pakistan would always continue its moral diplomatic support to Kashmiris till their freedom

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE), Mir Ejaz Azim Baloch on Tuesday said that Pakistan would always continue its moral diplomatic support to Kashmiris till their freedom.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by BSISE to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Baloch said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris by committing atrocities in Kashmir.

India is violating human rights by committing atrocities on Kashmiris, he said and adding that the United Nations and other international organizations should stop India from atrocities on Kashmiris and take immediate notice of the carnage on innocent Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan United Nations BISE Moral From

Recent Stories

Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, ..

Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, Succession Certificates

2 minutes ago
 Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer

Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Qu ..

Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta

11 minutes ago
 PPP believes in politics of principle: Kaira

PPP believes in politics of principle: Kaira

11 minutes ago
 Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research insti ..

Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's ..

21 minutes ago
 Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP

Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP

21 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, U ..

Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Monsha'at sign MoU to boost cooperation ..

Pakistan, Monsha'at sign MoU to boost cooperation in SMEs sector

19 minutes ago
 PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ulla ..

PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah

21 minutes ago
 OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East si ..

OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation

19 minutes ago
 IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Kh ..

IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan

21 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA

Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan