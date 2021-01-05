Pakistan to continue kashmiris struggle for right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Abdul Majeed Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan will continue political and moral support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Talking to APP, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made all efforts to highlight the human rights violations in the IIOJK and brilliantly fought the Kashmir case at the international level and exposed the face of India.

He said that Indian barbarism has now been exposed before the international community adding that world community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights in IIOJK.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people in IIOJK for their right of self-determination.

Replying to another question, he said that India actions in IIOJK are clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law.