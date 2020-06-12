UrduPoint.com
'Pakistan To Continue Long-term, Multi-dimensional Partnership With Russia'

Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

'Pakistan to continue long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday expressed desire to maintain a longterm relationship with Russia and continue partnership in diverse spheres.

"Being an important partner, we continue to work for forging a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Russia in all spheres," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a tweet on the occasion of Russia Day.

"Pakistan extends warm felicitations to the Government and people of the Russian Federation on Russia Day," the Spokesperson said.

