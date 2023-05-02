Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support of Palestine: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Tuesday said Pakistan would continue moral and diplomatic support of Palestine and its people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Tuesday said Pakistan would continue moral and diplomatic support of Palestine and its people.

He said this in a meeting with Palestinian National Assembly Member Mamoon Asad Al-Tamimi who called on him here in the ministry.

Minister Talha said Pakistan's position on the Palestine issue was unwavering and blunt.

He termed the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and violence against worshipers during the holy month of Ramazan unprecedented in the civilized world.

He urged the United Nations to take an action against the ongoing Israeli atrocities on the innocent people of Palestine.

He said he had visited the Palestinian camp in Lebanon adding that he wanted to go to Palestine for solidarity with his Islamic brothers and sisters, but was stopped at the Israeli border.

Minister Talha said he personally participated in every programme of solidarity with the Palestinian brothers in Pakistan.

Al-Tamimi said Palestinian mothers and sisters were looking towards the Muslim Ummah for help.

He appreciated the Pakistan's efforts in highlighting the Palestine problem worldwide.

He further expressed gratitude to Pakistan's government and people for the provision of diplomatic and moral support to Palestine.