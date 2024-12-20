Pakistan To Continue Moral, Diplomatic Support To Palestine: President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Dr Zuhair Mohammad Hamdallah Zaid called on President Asif Ali Zardari here on Thursday.
The President reiterated his resolve that Pakistan would continue unflinching moral and diplomatic support to Palestine.
He expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, adding the people of Pakistan shared the struggle and pain of the Palestinians.
