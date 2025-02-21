Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian brothers: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan, held a detailed meeting with Palestinian Transport Minister Tariq Hussaini Zarrab during the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Morocco.

During the meeting, Minister Aleem Khan conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, emphasizing that the hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with their Palestinian brothers and sisters, said a press release received here on Friday.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing moral, diplomatic, and all kinds of support to Palestine, stating that the atrocities faced by Palestinians have deeply saddened every Pakistani citizen. “No matter how much we condemn these injustices, it will never be enough,” he added.

Expressing optimism, Khan voiced hope that the Palestinian struggle for self-determination would soon bear fruit, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Palestinian Transport Minister Tariq Hussaini Zarrab expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s steadfast support and cooperation. He lauded Federal Abdul Aleem Khan’s sentiments, expressing confidence that Allah Almighty will grant Palestine its long-awaited freedom.

During the closing session of the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety at Morocco, Bangladeshi Minister of Industry and Production Aadil-ur-Rahman Khan, Oman Deputy Minister Brigadier General Ali Al-Falahi and Maldives Minister of Transport M.

Ameen separately held meetings with Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Pakistani delegation, in which they discussed inter-governmental cooperation, especially in the field of transport and communication.

The Fourth Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety held in Morocco was considered more beneficial, especially for developing countries.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, while talking to foreign Ministers, said that Pakistan, a country of 240 million people, has the potential to further improve 40 percent of its communication infrastructure. We want mutual investment and cooperation from other countries in both business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-government (G2G) formats. Even in these circumstances, Pakistan's Motorways and Highways are moving towards improvement compared to the past, he added.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that despite the increase in traffic flow, accidents are being reduced and revenue is being increased and policies are being implemented in line with modern requirements to make travel safer.

The Foreign Ministers and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the three-day conference in Morocco and expressed their wishes for success for each other and their expectation of returning with pleasant memories.