Pakistan To Continue Moral, Political, Diplomatic Support To Kashmiris For Their Freedom: Mian Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people for their freedom and right of self-determination.

He said that UN Security Council had passed a resolution on January 05, 1949 on Kashmiris and recognized their right of self-determination but India was violating this resolution through aggression and oppression.

He said that India was committing the worst human rights' violations by establishing an aggressive military occupation and brutal imperialist domination over Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The United Nations should play its immediate, effective and responsible role in ending Indian occupation and giving the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

He said that right to self-determination was a fundamental component of human dignity. Therefore, under premiership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would continue to support the struggle of Kashmiris for their right of self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of UN Security Council.

He made clear that the entire Pakistani nation was with its Kashmiri brethren and the stand of Pakistanis and Kashmiri people on the Kashmir issue was very clear that they would take the right of self-determination at every cost.

