Pakistan To Continue Moral, Political, Diplomatic Support To Kashmiris: KP Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said Thursday that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they got their right to self- determination.

In a message issued here in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the speaker said the hearts of Pakistani people beat with their Kashmiri brethren and they firmly believed that the people of Kashmir should be granted their inalienable right to self determination.

He said this day had great importance, highlighting atrocities of the Indian forces against innocent and oppressed Kashmiri people who have been struggling for their legitimate cause.

He said that India had illegally occupied Kashmir but people of the valley would one day succeed in their just cause of freedom by the Grace of Allah Almighty.

He also urged the International community to play a role in resolving the Kashmir issue which had put peace of the entire region at stake, adding the UN should also implement its own resolutions to resolve Kashmir dispute amicably.

