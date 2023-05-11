UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue Moral, Political, Diplomatic Support To Kashmiris: Minister For Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday held a meeting with leaders of Azad Kashmir chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and discussed matters related to Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday held a meeting with leaders of Azad Kashmir chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and discussed matters related to Jammu and Kashmir.

The convener of Azad Kashmir APHC chapter Mehmood Ahmed Saghar led the delegation.

Bilawal Bhutto said he reiterated Pakistan's principled position on the Kashmir issue during his visit to India.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to people of Occupied Kashmir who were living under the illegal occupation of India.

He urged the international community to take notice of the violations of human rights of people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders of APHC thanked the government of Pakistan and the foreign minister for their unwavering support for the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Occupied Kashmir Hurriyat Conference Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral All Government

Recent Stories

NATO Defense Ministers to Meet in Brussels From Ju ..

NATO Defense Ministers to Meet in Brussels From June 15-16 - Press Office

57 seconds ago
 One in 3 Italian Households Worried About Personal ..

One in 3 Italian Households Worried About Personal Finances - Consumer Union

59 seconds ago
 US House Republican Introduces Bill to Reform Pent ..

US House Republican Introduces Bill to Reform Pentagon, Prevent Further 'Politic ..

1 minute ago
 EU Says Deeply Concerned by Recent Escalation of H ..

EU Says Deeply Concerned by Recent Escalation of Hostilities in Israel, Palestin ..

1 minute ago
 ICC Directly Connected to Economic Suffering, Inse ..

ICC Directly Connected to Economic Suffering, Insecurity in Libya - Russian Dipl ..

1 minute ago
 Presidential visit reflective of robust strategic ..

Presidential visit reflective of robust strategic partnerships between UAE, Fran ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.