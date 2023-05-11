Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday held a meeting with leaders of Azad Kashmir chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and discussed matters related to Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday held a meeting with leaders of Azad Kashmir chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and discussed matters related to Jammu and Kashmir.

The convener of Azad Kashmir APHC chapter Mehmood Ahmed Saghar led the delegation.

Bilawal Bhutto said he reiterated Pakistan's principled position on the Kashmir issue during his visit to India.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to people of Occupied Kashmir who were living under the illegal occupation of India.

He urged the international community to take notice of the violations of human rights of people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders of APHC thanked the government of Pakistan and the foreign minister for their unwavering support for the people of Kashmir.