Pakistan To Continue Moral, Political, Diplomatic Support To Kashmiris: Shafqat Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke.

He was addressing a National Solidarity Conference titled "Ruh-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir aur Ahle-e-Qalm", organized here by Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), National History and Literary Heritage Division.

The conference was attended by eminent scholars including Iftikhar Arif, Dr Inamul Haq Javeid, Dr Ihsan Akbar, Prof Jalil Aali, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Mir Tanha Yusafi, Dr Manzoor Wisrio, M R Shafaq, Dr Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar and Wafa Chishti.

The event was also attended by Federal Secretary for NHLH Division Dr Nadeem Shafique and PAL Chairman Syed Junaid Akhlaq.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood expressed satisfaction on the overall approach of writers and scholars, saying they were giving immense importance to the Kashmir dispute.

He said without any doubt, Kashmir was an international dispute. "We all should work for Kashmir issue by staying above politics," he added.

He said the rights of innocent Kashmiri people were being violated due to Indian draconian laws in the held valley.

He urged the international human rights organizations to play their due role and put pressure on India to stop brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan would fight case of the Kashmiris at every forum and never step back from its stance.

He said the atrocities being committed in the Indian Occupied Kashmir against the innocent Kashmir were condemnable. India had locked down Kashmir and imposed curfew. Some 900,000 Indian army was deployed in the Kashmir valley.

He said there was much in common between Hitler's ideology of supremacy of a race and the racist cabal now ruling India.

"A toxic atmosphere has been created in India where violence and even lynching of minorities is commonplace," he said.

He said India had violated the United Nations resolutions by ending special status of occupied Kashmir and was exposed before the world. The international community, particularly the Muslim Ummah, should condemn India's illegal steps about occupied Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided that he would highlight Kashmir issue at all world forums as an ambassador of Kashmiri people. The prime minister also clearly stated that if India committed any aggression, it would be given a befitting response, he added.

The minister said it was an achievement for Pakistan on diplomatic level that after 1965, the Kashmir issue was discussed at a UN Security Council meeting. The UNSC expressed grave concern on the Indian occupation and deteriorating situation in Indian held Kashmir, he added.

