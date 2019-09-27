Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: NA Speaker

(@imziishan)

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said Pakistan would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till they get their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said Pakistan would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till they get their right to self-determination.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day observed on September 27, he said life had been paralyzed in Indian Occupied Kashmir since the curfew was imposed on August 5.

For the last 54 days, people were not getting food and medicines and children were not allowed to go to school in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, he added.

The state terrorism of India in the occupied valley had deprived children of their parents, he said adding after the illegal and unconstitutional step of India on August 5, the Indian forces had unleashed a reign of terror in the occupied region.

He said thousands of people including the Kashmiri leadership were illegally put behind bars, adding Kashmiri children were looking towards the international community to stop state terrorism of India.

The Kashmiri children were asking the question when they would get the right to live and when this episode of fire and blood would stop.

The speaker asked when the world would fulfill its promises on Kashmir and when children would again meet their parents and when they would be allowed to come out of homes and return to school.

He asked the international community to take steps to provide food, medicines and medical facilities to Kashmiris, adding the world needed to focus on providing children opportunities to attend school.

He said the people and government of Pakistan were standing with the oppressed people of Kashmir and would not leave them alone.

Asad said Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared himself the ambassador of Kashmiri people and was forcefully presenting the case of Kashmiris at every forum.

The day was not far off when the dark night of oppression would end in Kashmir and the sun of freedom would rise, he continued.

He said Pakistani nation would participate in the activities of 'Solidarity Day' to express support for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and condemn the human rights violations in the Occupied valley.