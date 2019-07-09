UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue Playing Its Due Role For Afghan Peace Process: Qureshi

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday under-scored that Pakistan had whole-heartedly facilitated the Afghan peace process in good faith and as a shared responsibility and would continue playing its due role.

Talking to UN Secretary General's Special Representative on Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto, who called on him here, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's support for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan's sincere and consistent efforts towards promoting peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan. The reconstruction and humanitarian activities of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) were also discussed.

He stressed that while efforts of all stakeholders were important, the ultimate arbiters of the future of Afghanistan were only the Afghan themselves. Pakistan, he said, would, therefore, continue emphasizing the need for a result-oriented intra-Afghan dialogue.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that in addition to playing its role in the peace process, Pakistan remained committed to the Afghan reconstruction and development efforts for long-term stabilization of the country post-settlement.

SRSG Yamamoto appreciated Pakistan's role in facilitating the peace process and its help in the Afghan reconstruction and development efforts.

