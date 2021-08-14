Pakistan to continue playing role for Afghan peace: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said Pakistan will continue playing its role for reviving peace in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan has made efforts to bring Taliban on negotiating table at home and in Qatar, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Pakistan was ready to face any situation, adding that decision has already been taken for not giving bases to anyone. Pakistan's soil would not be used against any neighboring country and made it clear that Pakistan will not interfere in other affairs. Recalling meeting of Afghan President with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said Ashraf Ghani had blamed Pakistan for sending trained Taliban to his territory.

He said Pakistan had made unprecedented sacrifices due to war on terror and added Pakistan had suffered a lot due to Afghan war and hosting a large number of refugees here.

Commenting on the prime minister's policy for corruption, the minister said that Imran Khan will never compromise with any corrupt person.

He said after settling the present crisis, Imran Khan would emerge as a great leader of Pakistan in next general elections.

Replying to a question about voting rights of Overseas Pakistanis, he said, the work was in progress in that regard.

About COVID-19 situation and public meetings during the month of Muharram, he said people should realize their responsibilities and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), to avert lethal wave of coronavirus.

To a question about safe city project, he said more surveillance cameras are being installed for security and safety of the citizens.