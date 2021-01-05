UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Political, Diplomatic Support For Kashmiris: Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 02:24 PM

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support for Kashmiris: Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiris until the accomplishment of their rational rights and the success of freedom struggle

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiris until the accomplishment of their rational rights and the success of freedom struggle.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmiris' right to self-determination day being observed Tuesday, he said, 'We show our solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) and we assure them that Pakistan stand and will always stand shoulder to shoulder with her Kashmiri brothers and sisters.'He said that on the day the Kashmiris reaffirmed their commitment to continue their struggle for the freedom from Indian oppression.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Nations (UN) had passed a resolution on January 05 in 1949 in which the Kashmiris were empowered and given right to decide their fate on their own.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Governor United Nations January Moral From

Recent Stories

Domki condemns Balochistan terrorism incident

20 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes decision of Saudi Arabia, Qatar ..

20 minutes ago

US-based body says it expects President-elect Bide ..

20 minutes ago

Europe stocks waver after new UK lockdown

20 minutes ago

Rubina urges to let schools reopen in Sindh

25 minutes ago

The Bank of Punjab, Naymat Collateral Management L ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.