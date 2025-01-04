- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: President Asif Ali Zardari
Pakistan To Continue Political, Diplomatic Support To Kashmiris: President Asif Ali Zardari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 08:43 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for rights, including their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for rights, including their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.
In a message on the Occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day on 5th January 2025, he said, "Today, Kashmiris around the world are observing the 76th anniversary of the Resolution adopted by the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP), providing that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices. "
"In essence, it was a reaffirmation of the inalienable right of Kashmiris to self-determination, which is enshrined in international law and upheld by international human rights instruments."
Regrettably, the President said India has been denying this right to the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for over seven decades and subjecting them to oppression, violence, and systemic brutalities.
"Since 5 August 2019, it has been taking steps, aimed at altering the demographic and political fabric of IIOJK, to turn Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their homeland. Despite this, the spirit of the Kashmiri people remains unbroken and their struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed."
He said the UN General Assembly annually adopts a resolution on “Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-Determination” that draws international attention towards the plight and rights of people living under situations of forced occupation.
The international community, especially the United Nations, is responsible for fulfilling this promise and supporting the people of IIOJK in exercising their inalienable right to self-determination, he said adding, "On this occasion, I call upon the international community to stop India from committing brutalities and human rights violations in IIOJK."
Recent Stories
Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: President Asif ..
PM calls for grant of right to self-determination to people of J&K
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: President Asif Ali Zardari1 minute ago
-
PM calls for grant of right to self-determination to people of J&K1 minute ago
-
Raisani urges realization of Bhutto’s vision for progress in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
*Embargo : Not to be Published, Broadcast or Posted before 5 Jan*15 minutes ago
-
City's AQI increases25 minutes ago
-
ATH administration refutes social media rumors about MRI machine25 minutes ago
-
KP govt has completely lost its authority in province: Azma Bokhari45 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University will offer holistic scholarships to talented students55 minutes ago
-
Criminal gang busted; valuables recovered55 minutes ago
-
Pir Bachal Shah Jillani presides Board of Governors meeting for Law Colleges55 minutes ago
-
ATH administration refutes social media rumors about MRI machine55 minutes ago
-
UN should come forward to resolve Kashmir issue: Barrister Sultan55 minutes ago