Open Menu

Pakistan To Continue Political, Diplomatic Support To Kashmiris: President Asif Ali Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 08:43 PM

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: President Asif Ali Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for rights, including their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for rights, including their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

In a message on the Occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day on 5th January 2025, he said, "Today, Kashmiris around the world are observing the 76th anniversary of the Resolution adopted by the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP), providing that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices. "

"In essence, it was a reaffirmation of the inalienable right of Kashmiris to self-determination, which is enshrined in international law and upheld by international human rights instruments."

Regrettably, the President said India has been denying this right to the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for over seven decades and subjecting them to oppression, violence, and systemic brutalities.

"Since 5 August 2019, it has been taking steps, aimed at altering the demographic and political fabric of IIOJK, to turn Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their homeland. Despite this, the spirit of the Kashmiri people remains unbroken and their struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed."

He said the UN General Assembly annually adopts a resolution on “Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-Determination” that draws international attention towards the plight and rights of people living under situations of forced occupation.

The international community, especially the United Nations, is responsible for fulfilling this promise and supporting the people of IIOJK in exercising their inalienable right to self-determination, he said adding, "On this occasion, I call upon the international community to stop India from committing brutalities and human rights violations in IIOJK."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Asif Ali Zardari Resolution World United Nations Jammu January August 2019 Moral From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support ..

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: President Asif ..

1 minute ago
 PM calls for grant of right to self-determination ..

PM calls for grant of right to self-determination to people of J&K

1 minute ago
 Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft conc ..

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes

3 hours ago
 British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's ..

British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..

3 hours ago
 Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictm ..

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference

4 hours ago
 PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

4 hours ago
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

4 hours ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

4 hours ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

5 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan