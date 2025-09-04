Open Menu

Pakistan To Continue Political, Moral, Diplomatic Support For Palestine: Sardar Yousaf

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Pakistan to continue political, moral, diplomatic support for Palestine: Sardar Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s firm political, moral, and diplomatic support for Palestine during a meeting with a four-member delegation led by Palestinian Supreme Judge, Dr. Mahmoud Sidqi Abdul Rahman Al-Habbash.

The Palestinian delegation, which also included the Imams of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property in Pakistan’s flood-hit areas.

Sardar Yousaf strongly condemned the ongoing massacres in Gaza, calling them grave violations of humanity and sanctity. He stressed that support for the Palestinian cause transcends religion, ethnicity, or culture, describing it as a fundamental human and moral responsibility. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to stand by Palestine under all circumstances, noting that on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, humanitarian aid was being dispatched to Gaza.

Dr. Al-Habbash thanked Pakistan for consistently raising its voice against Israeli aggression and expressed hope that several countries would recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state within the month.

“The day is near when the leaders of the Muslim Ummah will gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque to offer prayers of gratitude,” he said.

Both sides agreed to work together on promoting dialogue and exchanges among religious scholars to further strengthen ties and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Advisor to the President on Religious Affairs, A.F.M. Khalid Hussain, arrived in Islamabad to attend the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference. He was warmly received at the airport by Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman along with Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Pakistan, Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan.

The Bangladeshi advisor will remain in Pakistan for nine days, during which he will hold multiple meetings and participate in the international conference, which focuses this year on: “State Responsibilities in Educating for the Positive Use of Social Media in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).”

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

2 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

2 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

2 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

4 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

7 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

9 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan