Pakistan To Continue Political, Moral Support To Kashmiris Till Resolution Of J&K Issue: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said Pakistan would continue to extend political, moral, and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri brethren till the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He stated this as Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq called on him here at the PM House.

The prime minister vowed support for Kashmiris till the implementation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The AJK prime minister extended an invitation to PM Kakar to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir and thanked him for addressing the issues pertaining to energy, water resources, and infrastructure.

Chief Secretary AJK Dawood Muhammad Bareach was also present.

