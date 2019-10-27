UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue Political,diplomatic Support To Kashmiris: Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan to continue political,diplomatic support to Kashmiris: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information, Culture and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Pakistan would continue political and diplomatic support to the freedom movement of people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a special sitting in connection with the Kashmir Black day organised by the Nazria Pakistan Trust in collaboration of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan here on Sunday, he said the government had raised the Kashmir issue at all level and the nation was ready to fight for Kashmiris till the last drop of blood.

Aslam Iqbal said the India had imprisoned the entire valley of Kashmir and level of Indian atrocities in Kashmir were touching its height.

He said that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had detracted the focus of the nation from Kashmir issue, adding that the Maulana was trying to create anarchy in the country to sabotage the Kashmir issue.

The minister said that the country's economy was on a right track and it was progressing forward.

Senior journalists Khushnood Ali Khan and Salman Ghani, Jamat-e-Islami leader Dr Farid Paracha, Kashmiri leader Farooq Khan Azad and other prominent personalities also addressed.

