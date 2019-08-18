UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Raise Voice For Innocent Kashmiri People: Speaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan to continue raise voice for innocent Kashmiri people: Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Sunday siad that no stone would be left unturned to support Kashmiri brethren who were facing worst form of cruelty and barbarity by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering at Swabi, he said that voice would be raised at every available forum for rights of Kashmiris. He said that it is a milestone achievement and historic success that a meeting of Security Council was held due to the efforts of Pakistan government.

Asad Qaiser said that people would soon start enjoying fruits of the steps taken by Prime Minster Imran Khan that were aimed to strengthen economy of the country.

He said that economy of the country would be at a position that Pakistan would be able to solve its problems by utilizing its own resources adding crises is over and the country has started journey towards progress and development.

Asad Qaisar said that 220 KVA Grid Station would be established at Burhan with a cost of Rs. 5.8 billion to permanently resolve electricity related problems of Swabi.

He said that Rs 3.5 billion have been approved for transmission lines of grid stations and Rs. 800 million have been approved for Ghazi Road.

He said that all the basic amenities of life including health and education would be given to Swabi citizenry at their doorsteps.

The Speaker said that projects of economic corridor and housing society would change the destiny of the area and provide people opportunities to change their socio-economic conditions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Electricity Education Road Progress Swabi Ghazi Sunday All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

59 seconds ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

1 minute ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

3 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

4 hours ago

TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Hum ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.