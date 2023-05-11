Pakistan to continue raising voice against HR abuses in IIOJK

Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against grave and systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against grave and systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking during the weekly press briefing here on Thursday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We will also continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

"The oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues unabated," she said, adding, "Since our last press briefing, the occupation forces killed at least six Kashmiri youth in Rajouri, Kupwara and Baramulla districts. They continued their cordon and search operations in Rajouri and Poonch districts, harassing the local population. Six shops of a pro-freedom activist, Fayaz Ahmed Magray, were attached by India's National Investigation Agency in Pulwama district. Two Kashmiri youth, Shahid Ahmad Lone and Waseem Ahmad Ganai, were arrested in Shopian district. Reportedly, 193 more Kashmiris have been identified, whose properties will be demolished as a punishment for their support to the freedom movement. These human rights violations must end." To a question, the spokesperson said, "We believe that Pakistan made the right decision to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting.

It shows our commitment to SCO. You may have seen the statement that the foreign minister made. He highlighted Pakistan's viewpoint on all aspects of our concern about security, about economic development and about connectivity in this region. He also underlined that terrorism should not be weaponized as a tool of foreign policy. You may have also seen the interactions that the foreign minister had with the Indian media and the Pakistani media.

"Our position was consistent with our long-standing position on the various issues, including on weaponization of terrorism and on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It should not have come as a surprise to anyone. Any statements that have been made in that respect criticizing our foreign minister's statements are just unfortunate and baseless," she remarked.

To another question, she said, "Pakistan unequivocally condemns all terrorist acts, including acts against foreign nationals in Pakistan. The Chinese nationals are our guests. Chinese companies in Pakistan are contributing to Pakistan's development. The Government of Pakistan will continue to provide them with all the best possible facilitation and best possible security so that they are able to function in Pakistan without any fear or hindrance."