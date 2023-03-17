UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue Raising Voice Against Human Rights Violations In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan to continue raising voice against human rights violations in IIOJK

Pakistan will continue to raise voice against the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan will continue to raise voice against the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the weekly press briefing here, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Friday said, "We will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions." She said human rights abuses in IIOJK continue unabated.

"Last week, in their so-called 'cordon-and-search' operations in Baramulla district in IIOJK, the Indian forces arbitrarily arrested two Kashmiri youth, Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan. They also raided the houses of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Muhammad Iqbal Mir, religious leader Qazi Yasir, and jailed Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zaffar Akber Butt. This intimidation and harassment of Kashmiris and their leadership must end." She said Pakistan and China were all weather strategic cooperative partners.

She said, "China is a consistent, generous and steadfast friend of Pakistan that has stood by Pakistan for the last several decades.

China came and invested in Pakistan's power sector under CPEC when no foreign investor was ready to invest in Pakistan. This investment resulted in economic development of the country and helped us in overcoming shortage and breakouts. We are grateful to our Chinese friends for their consistent commitment to Pakistan, to CPEC and for investments in Pakistan." She said, "Let me underline that Pakistan and China consult closely on all matters and find optimal win-win outcomes and we will continue to do that. The people of Pakistan are proud of our friendship with China, which has always come to Pakistan's assistance when most needed including in this difficult economic situation." To a question, she said Pakistan always welcomed when countries engaged with each other, pursued dialogue and cooperated with each other.

She said, "Pakistan welcomes normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Both are our close friends and partners. We are also very appreciative of the facilitative role that China played. We welcome normalization of relations and hope that their cooperation will continue for the welfare of the peoples of Iran and Saudi Arabia and will have peace dividends for the entire region."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Weather Shortage Foreign Office United Nations Hurriyat Conference Iran China CPEC Jammu Saudi Arabia Moral All

Recent Stories

Underfunding forces rations cuts in poverty-strick ..

Underfunding forces rations cuts in poverty-stricken Afghanistan: UN agency

6 minutes ago
 Govt to provide level playing field to all politic ..

Govt to provide level playing field to all political parties in election; announ ..

7 minutes ago
 LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence ..

LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence for investigations

7 minutes ago
 Marine XII Project With Lukoil's Participation in ..

Marine XII Project With Lukoil's Participation in Congo to Begin LNG Production ..

8 minutes ago
 Lukoil, Italy's Eni Submit Joint Bid for Two Offsh ..

Lukoil, Italy's Eni Submit Joint Bid for Two Offshore Blocks in Congo - Top Mana ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian, Belarusian Presidents Discuss Trade Coope ..

Russian, Belarusian Presidents Discuss Trade Cooperation - Kremlin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.