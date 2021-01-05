UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue Raising Voice At Int'l Fora For Oppressed Kashmiris: Shah Farman

Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday said the Pakistan Government and the nation would continue raising voice at all international forums to help the oppressed Kashmiri people get their right to self-determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday said the Pakistan Government and the nation would continue raising voice at all international forums to help the oppressed Kashmiri people get their right to self-determination.

The governor, in his message on the occasion of Kashmiris' Right to Self-determination Day, said the people of Pakistan, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would continue supporting the Kashmiris till success of their struggle.

He said India was openly violating the international laws, human rights and United Nations resolutions while denying right to self-determination to the people of illegally occupied Kashmir.

The shameful act of abolishing the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he said, could not shake the resolve of Kahsmiri people for getting their right.

Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said the leadership of Pakistan had been raising voice in an effective manner, for the Kashmiris against Indian brutalities and to get right to self-determination, "We will continue our moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir," he asserted.

The governor appealed to the international community, especially the United Nations, to play their pivotal role and pressurize the Indian government to stop atrocities and let the Kashmiris to use their right to self-determination.

Shah Farman highly appreciated the courage and spirit of Kashmiris in their struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.

