Pakistan to continue raising voice for innocent Kashmiris: Asad Qaisar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Sunday siad that no stone would be left unturned to support Kashmiri brethren who were facing worst form of cruelty and barbarity by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering at Swabi, he said that voice would be raised at every available forum for rights of Kashmiris. He said that it is a milestone achievement and historic success that a meeting of Security Council was held due to the efforts of Pakistan government.

Asad Qaiser said that people would soon start enjoying fruits of the steps taken by Prime Minster Imran Khan that were aimed to strengthen economy of the country.

He said that economy of the country would be at a position that Pakistan would be able to solve its problems by utilizing its own resources adding crises is over and the country has started journey towards progress and development.

Asad Qaisar said that 220 KVA Grid Station would be established at Burhan with a cost of Rs. 5.8 billion to permanently resolve electricity related problems of Swabi.

He said that Rs 3.5 billion have been approved for transmission lines of grid stations and Rs. 800 million have been approved for Ghazi Road.

He said that all the basic amenities of life including health and education would be given to Swabi citizenry at their doorsteps.

The Speaker said that projects of economic corridor and housing society would change the destiny of the area and provide people opportunities to change their socio-economic conditions.