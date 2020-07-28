UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Raising Voice For Innocent Kashmiris: PTI Senator

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:02 PM

Pakistan to continue raising voice for innocent Kashmiris: PTI Senator

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Noman Wazir Khattak Tuesday reaffirmed that no stone would be left unturned to support innocent Kashmiris who were continuously facing worst form of cruelty and barbarity by Indian forces in Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Noman Wazir Khattak Tuesday reaffirmed that no stone would be left unturned to support innocent Kashmiris who were continuously facing worst form of cruelty and barbarity by Indian forces in Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to ptv news, Senator Noman Wazir said Pakistan was committed to raise Kashmir issue using every diplomatic means and international forums and Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of the people of Kashmir.

India should realize that any misadventure can bring serious consequences, he said, adding, International community should also play its positive role in resolving Kashmir dispute to avoid any confrontation between Indian and Pakistan.

He said unfortunately international community is not serious in resolving Kashmir dispute but China has always supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, it is the western world which is unable to understand the intensity of the matter.

He said Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to internationalize Kashmir crisis are appreciable.

The international community is answerable for its silence on the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir, he said. He also reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for a political and dialogue-based solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

It is need of the hour to further strengthen our diplomacy to sensitize the world powers regarding sensitivity of the issue, he urges.

The Indian government is committing worst atrocities to suppress the indigenous freedom movement, he said, adding, despite using the power, Indian troops have failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World China Government PTV

Recent Stories

Reno 3, OPPO gives you the chance to win another o ..

9 minutes ago

Wear masks outdoors too if distancing can't be mai ..

3 minutes ago

'PPP govt should concentrate on good governance in ..

10 minutes ago

‘Violation of animals’ rights increases in Pak ..

52 minutes ago

Malaysia to host Asian Champions League football g ..

10 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 265,800 cuse ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.