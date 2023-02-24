ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan will continue to extend support to the people of Türkiye and Syria in rescue and relief activities following the deadly earthquake.

Addressing the media persons after receiving Pakistan's team returning from Türkiye after the rescue and relief operation, the federal minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the relief operation being carried out by Pakistani team in Türkiye and Syria.

The whole nation is also wholeheartedly participating in relief activities to help affected people of both countries. Appreciating the contribution of rescue teams of the Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Rescue 1122, Rana Tanveer said that these institutions have always done a remarkable job in relief and rescue activities within the country and internationally in every hour of need and made Pakistan proud with their utmost dedication.

He said that besides the great diplomatic ties, Pakistan is enjoying cordial relations with Türkiye and Syria and support each other at every difficult time.

"We as a nation stand along with our brothers and sisters of Türkiye and Syria in this difficult time and our relief and rescue efforts will remain continue in quake-affected areas till the last affected person is rescued and rehabilitated", he said.

Lauding the role of Pakistan's rescue teams, Rana Tanveer said that they always played a valuable role during calamitous times not only within the country but also when our friendly countries were in need.

He said that Pakistan Army, NDMA and other rescue teams always helped people in hard times and rendered great services for humanity not only in the country but internationally.

About Pakistan armed forces rescue team, he said that the work of Pakistan army either as a peacekeeper from UN forum or their contribution to relief activities always remained prominent.

Professionalism and work of the Pakistan army are always acknowledged around the world, he added.

He informed that the rescue team of Pakistan Army was the first to reach affected areas of Türkiye for help and they were the last to leave.

"This team cleared 91 quake-affected sites, rescued 13 people from under the rubble and recovered 38 dead bodies during the operation", he added.

About the working of team of rescue 1122 he said that they joined the relief activities on February 7 and cleared 147 sites, rescued 15 people from the rubble and recovered 63 dead bodies.

He said that our relief activities are continued in Syria and keeping in view the intensity of damage caused by earthquake, we have apportioned 75 per cent of our rescue aid for Türkiye and 25 per cent for Syria. Addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pachachi thanked the government of Pakistan and lauded the role of Pakistani teams in rescuing people in earthquake-hit areas. He at the outset also appreciated the passion and sincerity of the leadership and people of the country and said Pakistan is the country which sent its rescue teams to Türkiye immediately after the disaster and these teams did a valuable job there.

The Turkish ambassador said this natural calamity has once again proved that the people of Pakistan and Türkiye stand together in every hour of difficulty and their hearts beat together.