Pakistan To Continue Responsible, Positive Role For Regional Peace: Chief Of The Army Staff

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:25 PM

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan would continue to play its responsible and positive role for regional peace without compromising national security and defence of the motherland at all costs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan would continue to play its responsible and positive role for regional peace without compromising national security and defence of the motherland at all costs.

"Pakistan is one of the lead participations with significant contributions towards peace and stability efforts in the region. We shall continue to play our responsible and positive role towards this end without compromising national security and defence of the motherland at whatever cost," Inter Services Public Relations Director GeneralMaj Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said quoting the COAS while chairing the 228th Corps Commanders Conference here at the General Headquarters.

The conference reviewed geo-strategic, regional and national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along borders, Line of Control (LOC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K). It also reviewed evolving security situation in the middle East with reference to the US-Iran standoff and its implications on regional peace and stability.

Taking account of repeated provocative statements of Indian military leadership regarding aggression against Pakistan, the forum termed it an irresponsible rhetoric with implications on regional peace and stability.

