Pakistan To Continue Shaking World's Conscience Highlighting Kashmiris Plight: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:54 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Pakistan would continue shaking the world conscience through effective diplomacy and a vibrant media campaign to take notice of the plight of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Addressing a seminar in connection with the Jammu Martyrs Day, she said the freedom movement of Kashmir was still alive due to the sacrifices of Jammu martyrs. She urged the people to help the Kashmiris by highlighting their plight on the social media. The youth should also follow the footsteps of Shaheed Burhanuddin Wani to expose India as nobody liked its abhorrent attitude. An effective strategy should be devised to highlight Indian atrocities, as the international community had miserably failed to help the oppressed Kashmiris getting their basic rights, she added.

Dr Firdous said the incumbent government had already highlighted the case of Kashmiris at various international fora, including the United Nations General Assembly, in an impressive way, which was unprecedented in the last 72 years of the country's history.

Resultantly, the international media had also highlighted the Indian atrocities on the people of held Kashmir for the first time in history, she added.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the real brutal face of India before the world through his aggressive campaign against India. The government, Pakistan Army and the whole nation were with the people of held Kashmir.

"We feel the agony of our Kashmiri brethren. Today is the day of martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan is incomplete sans Kashmir," she said.

She expressed the hope that the sacrifices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) would bear fruit.

