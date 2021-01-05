Pakistan to continue struggle to get right to self-determination for oppressed Kashmiris: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday said Pakistan government and nation would continue struggle at all international forums to get right to self-determination for the oppressed Kashmiri people.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination Day, being observed on Tuesday, he said that people of Pakistan, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would continue support to the Kashmiris till success of their struggle.

The governor said that India was openly violating the international laws, human rights and UN resolutions while denying right to self-determination to people of illegally occupied Kashmir.

He said the shameful act of abolishing the status of illegally held Kashmir could not shake the resolve of Kahsmiri people in getting their right adding that Pakistan stands with Kashmiris brothers and sisters.

He said the leadership of Pakistan had been raising voice in effective and logical manner, for the Kashmiris against Indian brutalities and to get right to self-determination, "We will continue our moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir," he asserted.

The governor appealed to the international community especially United Nations to play their pivotal role and pressurize Indian government to stop atrocities and let the Kashmiris to use their right to self-determination.

Shah Farman highly appreciated the courage and spirit of Kashmiris in their struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.