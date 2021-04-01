UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Support For Afghan Peaceful Political Solution: Asad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:22 PM

Pakistan to continue support for Afghan peaceful political solution: Asad

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday said that peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional economic development and connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday said that peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional economic development and connectivity.

He said that peace in Afghanistan would bring prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

The Speaker said that Pakistan would stand firm with an indigenous Afghan owned peace process. He expressed these views while talking to Najeebullah Ali Khel, Ambassador of Afghanistan here.

During the meeting, Pak-Afghan relations and the political situation in the region and issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

Asad Qaiser said that constructive engagement between parliamentarians and political leadership of both the countries had brought each other more closer.

He said that Pakistani and Afghan people were not only neighbours and brothers but also have strong historic linkages.

Asad Qaiser said that he was looking forward to his visit to Kabul where he would meet his Afghan counterpart and Afghan leadership.

Referring to the initiatives by the Parliament and the Executive, the Speaker said that on the recommendations of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly, impediments in strengthening bilateral relations and trade were removed.

He said that tariff barriers and impediments in Afghan bilateral and transit trade had witnessed a positive progression in the bilateral trade. The Speaker said that further discussion will he held to further strengthen people to people contacts and trade.

Najeebullah Ali Khel said that government and people of Afghanistan are also appreciative of Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

He agreed that not only Afghanistan but the entire region would reap the dividends of peace in Afghanistan.

The ambassador said that people on both sides of the border had close affinities. He expressed his gratitude to Speaker Asad Qaiser for this initiatives for bringing the political leadership and people of both the countries more closer.

Afghan Ambassador said that forthcoming visit to Speaker National Assembly and his delegation would be historical and vital for the warm relations between both the countries.

He said that this visit would provide an opportunity to Pakistani parliamentarians to meet their Afghan counterparts.

The envoy said that Afghan government also values parliamentary actions for enhancing bilateral trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul National Assembly Parliament Visit Border Government

Recent Stories

Prices of drugs are mostly lower in Pakistan as co ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

2 minutes ago

SHD 15th day highlights Emirati and Egyptian folkl ..

10 minutes ago

Jhagra takes notice of IKD Director doing private ..

4 minutes ago

UNICEF helps curing 44,100 sick newborns

4 minutes ago

PML- N leaders media talk vicious attempt to press ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.