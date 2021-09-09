ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said that Pakistan would continue support for Afghanistan's peace and prosperity.

Pakistan had already dispatched the food related material to Afghanistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. China and Russia would also extend necessary assistance to Afghanistan, he said.

Commenting on acceptance of Taliban's cabinet, he said, "we didn't have any objection over the cabinet members." However, he said, the Prime Minister is going to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in coming days. He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also have meeting with Chinese and Uzbek leaders too.

In Tajikistan, he informed that leaders of the six nations including Pakistan scheduled to meet among others.

Replying to a question about frequent visits of CIA Chief here and Doha, he said Afghanistan is an important country in the region that is why CIA Chief had interactions with regional leaders.

To a question about India, the interior minister said after the control of Taliban in Afghanistan, the neighboring country leaders are very anxious for this change. He said India had been using its Consulate in Afghanistan against Pakistan. Replying to a question about Maryam, he said Maryam Nawaz responsible for damaging the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-N. About the future of Shahbaz Sharif, he said ex Chief Minister Punjab had serious type of cases in the courts. To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said we will arrange passport within 24-hours if the Ex PM decides to return Pakistan. Shedding light on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party leader could hold meetings anywhere in Sindh.