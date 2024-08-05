Pakistan To Continue Support Kashmiri Brothers: Ameer Maqam
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 09:03 PM
Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engineeer Ameer Maqam on Monday said in the Senate that Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiri until they get freedom according to the United Nation's resolutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engineeer Ameer Maqam on Monday said in the Senate that Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiri until they get freedom according to the United Nation's resolutions.
He said Kahsmiris are suffering Indain brutality since 1947 and have lost thousands of innocent lives for their struggle for freedom.
5 August, 2019 is a black day in the human history, siad the minister adding that the reason to abolish article 370 and 35-A from the Indian constitution which assured the special status of Kashmir was to settle non-Kashmiris in the area to strengthen Indian occupation.
He said Pakistan demands that the Kashimirs must be given right of self determination in accordance with the United Nation's resolutions.
He said Pakistan expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brother and sisters and will continue support till the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon9 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..9 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar9 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops9 hours ago