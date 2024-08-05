Pakistan to continue support Kashmiri brothers: Ameer Maqam

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engineeer Ameer Maqam on Monday said in the Senate that Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiri until they get freedom according to the United Nation's resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engineeer Ameer Maqam on Monday said in the Senate that Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiri until they get freedom according to the United Nation's resolutions.

He said Kahsmiris are suffering Indain brutality since 1947 and have lost thousands of innocent lives for their struggle for freedom.

5 August, 2019 is a black day in the human history, siad the minister adding that the reason to abolish article 370 and 35-A from the Indian constitution which assured the special status of Kashmir was to settle non-Kashmiris in the area to strengthen Indian occupation.

He said Pakistan demands that the Kashimirs must be given right of self determination in accordance with the United Nation's resolutions.

He said Pakistan expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brother and sisters and will continue support till the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.