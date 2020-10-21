Pakistan to continue support Kashmirs' struggle for self-determination:MPA

(@FahadShabbir)

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Aabida Raja on Wednesday said that political leadership, institutions and people of Pakistan were on the same page on Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Aabida Raja on Wednesday said that political leadership, institutions and people of Pakistan were on the same page on Kashmir issue.

Talking to APP, She said that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris diplomatically and morally in their right of self determination.

Kashmiri people were struggling for their just right to self-determination and Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting the Kashmiri issue at the international fora, she said.

Aabida said Pakistan will continue to raise the voice against human right violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at every forum. She said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan had unmasked the fascist, racist and terrorist face of India at international forums.

She said despite all tyranny Indian government will not succeed as Kashmiris have shed the fear of death to achieve the goal of self determination.