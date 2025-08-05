Pakistan To Continue Support Of Kashmiris Till Their Freedom: Qasmi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Chairman Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi has strongly
condemned India's unilateral and unconstitutional abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A
on August 5, 2019 and said that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris till their
freedom.
Addressing a seminar at Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Islamic Research Center here on Tuesday,
he said that India's move was not only a violation of international laws and UN resolutions
but also an attack on the basic human rights of millions of Kashmiris.
He said that Pakistan observes August 5 as a day of resistance to raise global awareness
about the brutalities faced by the Kashmiri people and their ongoing struggle for self-determination.
He vowed to continue solidarity with the Kashmiri people and called on the international
community to ensure implementation of United Nations resolutions.
Prominent scholars and religious leaders including Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate, Allama
Hafeez-ur-Rehman Kashmiri, Maulana Azam Farooq, Maulana Abid Farooqi, Maulana Amir
Ashraf, Maulana Naeem Talha, Maulana Altafullah Farooqi, Maulana Karam Daad Huzaifi,
Maulana Umar Farooq, and Qari Saqib Aziz also addressed the seminar and unanimously
condemned the Indian government's decision to revoke Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status.
They termed it a socio-political and cultural invasion for altering the region’s demographic
structure.
The speakers criticized the subsequent military lockdown of the valley and ongoing suppression
of civil liberties. Such actions constitute grave human rights violations and disregard the promises
made under several UN Security Council resolutions, they said and urged the global powers
to break their silence and force India to fulfill its obligations under international law.
They said that Kashmir was not just a territorial dispute but a matter of human conscience
and global justice.
They said that plight of Kashmiris was a collective responsibility of the Muslim Ummah and
the world at large. They pledged to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to
Kashmiri people in their quest for freedom.
