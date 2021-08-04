UrduPoint.com

'Pakistan To Continue Support Till Kashmir Wins Freedom': Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

'Pakistan to continue support till Kashmir wins freedom': Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the Pakistan government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will continue to extend diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people till they win freedom from the Indian occupation.

In an interview with APP on the eve of Kashmir Exploitation Day here on Wednesday, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had raised Kashmir issue on every international forum under the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) government since the Indian government revoked special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he, himself, has advocated the cause of Kashmiri people for over four decades.

August 5 is being observed as Kashmir Exploitation Day across the country to vent anger against the nefarious act of the Indian government to abolish Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution and integrating the state of Jammu and Kashmir with India against the United Nations (UN) resolutions and would of the Kashmiri Muslims of the occupied valley, he said and added the Indian government, in 1949, had promised to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN charter and resolutions of the UN Security Council.

To a query, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said it was two years since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of the special status and thrust the valley into dark ages by imposing unprecedented lockdowns and communication embargoes. He said the youth, women, children and elderly had been subjected to worst state oppression for decades in IIOJK.

Terming the Indian government's acts against the Kashmiris as barbaric, he said the UN resolutions had mandated the Kashmiris join Pakistan or India, adding that the Indian government did not even place the bill for debate in the parliament.

On intervention of international community, he said the IIOJK had been put under curfew for the past years with the parliamentarian, human rights watchdogs and foreign observers including the United States congressmen and media men barred from access to the valley.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 of the Indian government was another draconian law drawing similarities with rare autocratic laws aimed at segregating societies and regions in the name of race and religion", Sarwar responded to a question.

On his Kashmir diplomacy, he said "I have always kept the Kashmir and Palestine issue alive at the European Parliament, British House of Lords and House and Common and with the US congressmen", adding that Vice President European parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo was a personal friend and a keen advocate of the Kashmiri people - brutally enslaved by the Indian forces.

He said the VP European Parliament had always supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue and securing GSP plus status.

'He further said It was on my telephonic call that Castalo with 16 other colleagues wrote another letter to the President of European Parliament and strongly condemned the human rights violations besides urging the European Parliament to take cognizance of the state aggression by the Indian government against Kashmiri people.

When asked what he thought of the future if IIOJK, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the Indian government could not stop Kashmiris in their march to freedom through blatant force, adding that the day was not far away when the Kashmiris would get freedom.

He said India was a shrewd enemy and makes every possible effort to harm Pakistan's interests on international forums, adding that efforts to stop foreign cricketers play in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) was a new episode in its long list of anti-Pakistan propaganda.

However, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged all political parties to forge unity for the cause of Kashmir and all should work in unison to ensure the Kashmir wins freedom.

On arousing world conscience on Indian atrocities in IIOJK, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said who could imagine that the Kashmiri people would face such worst oppression in the 21 st century and the international community would play the silent spectator. He acknowledged the fact that the economic interests had undermined value of human aspect in the world of today but expressed the optimism thatthere were still nations and parliamentarians who always speak for human rights and they would playtheir role in winning right to self-determination for the Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Century Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Governor United Nations Palestine Punjab Parliament Narendra Modi Jammu United States March Citizenship Women 2019 Moral Muslim Media All From Government Race Premier League Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in ..

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in recent reshuffle

20 minutes ago
 Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant ..

Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs is a good mov ..

20 minutes ago
 July 2021 marks as the highest performing month fo ..

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

22 minutes ago
 Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Hussain

34 minutes ago
 Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets sta ..

Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets starts today

39 minutes ago
 Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of en ..

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of entertainment facilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.